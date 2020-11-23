Celtic: Deep-rooted complacency flows through the club

It says a lot about how dire the situation is when even the fact Celtic managed to snatch a draw away at Hibernian after being two goals down isn't particularly celebrated.

Indeed, Neil Lennon's men lost even more ground in the title race in the 2-2 draw at Easter Road as the season's difficulties continue.

While there are of course struggles on the pitch, The Athletic's Kieran Devlin has delved a bit deeper in his analysis of where Celtic are at the moment.

When talking about how bad things have got under Neil Lennon, Devlin described some of the problems upstairs at Parkhead.

He describes some of the 'deep-rooted complacency' at Celtic and how the club 'function like a club still stuck in the 1990s'.

Comparing the Bhoys to other big European sides outside of the major leagues in the shape of Ajax and Red Salzburg, Devlin talks of the 'inherent incuriosity towards meaningful change' and how their recruitment policy which 'prioritises hiring good Celtic men at every level, rather than those best qualified'.

While it is of course important to remember Celtic's recent ridiculous level of success domestically, bringing the likes of Ajax and Salzburg into the discussion is interesting.

Both of those have enjoyed success in Europe as well as within their league, building exciting teams with astute recruitment policies before selling off for major profit.

With that in mind, Celtic do look somewhat outdated in comparison. Lennon may have an excellent track record with the club but does look short of ideas at the minute with the team clearly underperforming this year compared to last.

