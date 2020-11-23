Having already clinched a historic seventh F1 Drivers’ Championship, Hamilton may have his sights set on breaking some more records with three races to go.

It’s been quite the record-breaking year for the British icon. In addition to equalling Michael Schumacher’s record for most F1 titles, he’s also gone and broken the record for most career race wins and most career podium finishes.

But wait, there’s more! Hamilton also beat Schumacher’s record for the most wins with a single constructor. Hamilton currently has 73 wins with Mercedes, while Schumacher had 72 wins with Ferrari.

The Brit also tied Schumacher’s record for the most wins at a single race. Hamilton’s Hungarian Grand Prix victory was the eighth of his career, which matches Schumacher’s record of eight wins at the French Grand Prix.

There are still a number of records the German legend still holds, but with races to go in 2020, Hamilton still has three more Schumacher records he could beat and/or match to cap off an already historic season.

1. Wins In A Single Season

Schumacher’s most successful season in this category came in 2004, where he won 13 out of 18 races. Sebastian Vettel then tied that record in 2013, recording 13 out of 19 wins. Hamilton currently has 10 wins out of 14 under his belt. He will match the record if he wins the final three races of the 2020 season.

In what has been a crazy year for the sport, which saw many race cancellations, if Hamilton were to win 13 out of 17 races this season, that would be quite the achievement.

2. Most Podium Finishes With A Single Constructor

Having already broken the record for most wins with a single constructor, Hamilton can also take away Schumacher’s record for the most podium finishes with a single constructor.

Schumacher has 116 podium finishes with Ferrari, while Hamilton currently sits at 114 podium finishes with Mercedes. Hamilton can match the record with two podium finishes in the final three races, or break the record with a top three finish in each of the final Grands Prix.

3. Total Laps Led

In his latest win in Turkey, Hamilton led the Grand Prix for 22 laps, which saw his career tally rise to 5,043 laps led. Schumacher has led for 5,111 laps over the course of his career, so Hamilton will need 68 lap leads in the final three races to match the record, or 69 to break it.

Hamilton heads to Bahrain next for the Bahrain Grand Prix and Sakhir Grand Prix, taking place on November 29 and December 6 respectively, before the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 13.

So there you have it. Although the Drivers' Championship and the Constructors' Championship are already sewn up, there's still plenty to drive for and look forward to... especially if you're a Hamilton fan.

News Now - Sport News