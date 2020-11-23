Sunderland takeover: Alan Nixon reveals which party is in pole position

Over the weekend, more reports in regards to potential new ownership at Sunderland emerged for fans.

Indeed, reports sourced by the Chronicle claimed US-based Matthew Pauls is working on a bid along with another investor in Washington DC and that a representative of the pair has already been shown around the Wearside club's facilities.

However, while the presence of another party obviously adds to the excitement, Alan Nixon has cleared things up somewhat.

Replying to a question on Twitter, The Sun journalist revealed that the consortium involving Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus remain in 'pole position'.

When the news broke initially, it was thought that a deal could be completed fairly quickly and reports from France suggested that party were already interviewing candidates for a sporting director role.

The Sunderland Echo recently confirmed Pauls' interest as 'genuine' and that he'd come in as the club's chairman were he to reach an agreement with Stewart Donald, though Sartori and Dreyfus' bid is said to be more advanced in that publication too.

Obviously, clarity on the situation is important.

Sunderland fans have already experienced takeover drama before when Donald arrived but was unable to restore former glories and lingering doubts as to who will eventually purchase the club are surely unwelcome.

In an ideal world, a deal would be done quickly so the new owners can get to work in helping Sunderland push up the league and battle for promotion.

As it stands, Sartori and Dreyfus look best-placed to do that.

