British boxing icon Anthony Joshua has called out Deontay Wilder for his feeble excuses that went viral after the American’s loss to Tyson Fury back in February.

Fury got the better of Wilder in their rematch in what was his first professional boxing defeat.

Following the fight, the Bronze Bomber claimed some bizarre factors impacted his overall performance.

He recently claimed Fury’s fingernail punctured the glove and scratched the inside of his ear as a result, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

As well as that, Wilder said that Fury put something 'the size and the shape of an egg weight' inside his glove.

Some more of his unusual excuses included the referee, Fury’s trainer and most bizarrely, that his ring entrance outfit was too heavy for him.

AJ was ultimately quite critical of the American’s excuses, as you'd expect.

When speaking to Sky Sports, AJ told the news outlet: “I'm not surprised.

“He is trying to express how he feels to the world. He has left it to us, the masses, to interpret it how we feel is best.

“How he feels today might change in a year or two years due to experiences or more understanding of the situation that he has gone through.

“He was knocking everybody out and got used to a winning performance. He took a loss and isn't used to it.

“As time goes on, he may express himself differently.

“Today? In my humble opinion it isn't coming across in the right way.”

AJ and Wilder have yet to square off in the ring, and despite both fighters having held each major heavyweight title between 2016 and 2019, they never ended up finalising a fight.

Joshua supposedly offered Wilder the chance to fight him, but the American ultimately turned it down.

AJ told Sky Sports: “The positive out of it? He told the world that he ducked and dodged me.

“We offered him a fight for the undisputed championship of the world and he went down the route of fighting Fury.

“I'm glad we can clear that up and move on.

“As time goes on, it will all come to fruition and make sense.”

Wilder will have his sights set on a potential third matchup against Fury, which would conclude the trilogy. With that, it might be a while before we see Wilder and AJ square off in what would be a fight for the ages.

News Now - Sport News