When Arsenal spent £72 million on Nicolas Pepe back in the summer of 2019, they thought they were getting a winger capable of taking the Premier League by storm.

He was arriving from Lille, where he had scored 22 goals in 38 Ligue 1 matches during the 2018/19 season.

However, the Ivorian has struggled to replicate that kind of form in England with just six in 38 Premier League games.

He won’t be adding to that tally in the coming weeks either. Pepe will be suspended for the next three matches for planting a headbutt on Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski during Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

It marks a new low-point in an otherwise fairly underwhelming Arsenal career.

Gooners must be wishing they had signed an alternative winger than splashing £72 million on Pepe.

That alternative may have been Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha has regularly been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park and the Emirates has been previously touted as a possible destination.

And following Pepe’s moment of madness at the weekend, Arsenal supporters are wishing they did spend that money on Zaha instead.

Especially when an old video resurfaced on social media.

Zaha, who is valued £45 million by transfermarkt, was taking part in £a Q&A in his car when he’s asked ‘team you supported as a kid?’

His answer?

"Arsenal. Still do."

After seeing the video, Arsenal fans are trying to get over the fact their club decided to buy Pepe instead.

It’s not the first time Zaha has declared his love for the north Londoners.

He left Crystal Palace for Manchester United back in 2013 but he admitted that he always imagined himself playing for Arsenal.

"It was always Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal in terms of where I could be going," he told The Sun.

"I have always supported Arsenal. I did not expect United to come in but they did. Arsenal are a good team but United are one of the best in the world."

Looks like Arsenal missed out on signing a quality player who desperately wanted to join them. Instead, they turned to France to spend a club-record fee on Pepe…

