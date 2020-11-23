Derby news: Potential new owners criteria isn't being met

For Derby fans, the thought of an actual game of football after so much talk in regards to the direction the club could be about to embark on may have offered a welcome reprieve.

Well, until the game itself. Indeed, the Rams' terrible start to the season continued with a 1-0 loss away at Bristol City as some of the goalscoring problems that were so obvious under Phillip Cocu remained.

So, a poor start for the interim coaching team of Wayne Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Justin Walker and Shay Given and the Daily Mail have shared some further insight into their chances of a full-time role.

They claim that the club's £60m takeover is finally expected to go through this week but that none of the individuals mentioned above fit the new owners' criteria and that defeats such as the one at Ashton Gate will do little to help their cause.

Rooney has previously spoken about how he'd want the job on a full-time basis amid other suggestions Eddie Howe was a target, though it does remain up in the air given the takeover is not yet complete.

While the new owners are thought to be ambitious in that they want to push for promotion, Derby need a saviour at the moment.

The situation is so dire, they firstly need to make sure they're able to stay in the Championship even if they do have wealthy new owners before anything else. With that in mind, it's barely much of a surprise to read the inexperienced team they have at the moment aren't exactly in line with the apparent criteria.

Perhaps they will go on to have successful managerial careers but, for now, it seems like too much of a risk.

