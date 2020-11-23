Messi, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho: Who has been the player of the century so far?
Who is the greatest footballer of all time?
In truth, it’s a question that has been asked countless times down the years and it’s a pretty boring one.
It’s boring because it always ends in a petty argument between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans.
The two superstars have dominated world football for more than a decade, sharing 11 Ballon d’Ors between them.
Diego Maradona and Pele may protest but any answer other than Messi or Ronaldo to the aforementioned question is just plain wrong.
If they’re the best footballers of all time, they’re certainly the best since the turn of the century.
So, why have Globe Soccer Awards nominated 26 other players for the award?
We’re not quite sure why Globe Soccer Awards have decided to name the award 'the best player of the century' when we're only 20 years into it but who are we to argue?
So, who are the 28 nominees for the best player in the last 20 years?
Let’s take a look:
- Andrea Pirlo
- Andres Iniesta
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Arjen Robben
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- David Beckham
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Francesco Totti
- Frank Lampard
- Gianluigi Buffon
- Iker Casillas
- Kaká
- Kylian Mbappé
- Lionel Messi
- Luka Modric
- Luís Figo
- Manuel Neuer
- Mohamed Salah
- Neymar
- Philipp Lahm
- Robert Lewandowski
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Sergio Ramos
- Steven Gerrard
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
So, who is finishing third to Messi and Ronaldo? Andres Iniesta has got to be up there after finishing second, third and fourth at the Ballon d’Or during his career.
His mate, Xavi, could also take the podium after coming third in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
But there are also a few Ballon d’Or winners in the list who could be the best of the rest.
Fabio Cannavaro, Kaka, Luka Modric, Luis Figo, Ronaldinho and Zidane have all picked up the most prestigious individual award in football.
The Global Soccer Awards will be entirely decided for by fans with them saying: “For the first time we will allow fans from all over the world to be involved and choose their favourite players. We will also award the best of the best in the football industry for the last 20 years.”
The other categories can be found below:
Coach of the Century 2001-2020
Alex Ferguson
Carlo Ancelotti
Didier Deschamps
Joachim Löw
José Mourinho
Josep Guardiola
Luiz Felipe Scolari
Marcello Lippi
Vicente Del Bosque
Zinedine Zidane
Club of the Century 2001-2020
Al Ahly
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Liverpool
Manchester United
Paris S. Germain
Real Madrid
Agent of the Century 2001-2020
Giovanni Branchini
Jonathan Barnett
Jorge Mendes
Mino Raiola
Pini Zahavi
Player of the Year 2020
Ciro Immobile
Cristiano Ronaldo
Karim Benzema
Lionel Messi
Marquinhos
Robert Lewandowski
Sadio Mané
Serge Gnabry
Club of the Year 2020
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
Coach of the Year 2020
Gian Piero Gasperini
Hans Dieter Flick
Julen Lopetegui
Jürgen Klopp
Thomas Tuchel