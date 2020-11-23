Who is the greatest footballer of all time?

In truth, it’s a question that has been asked countless times down the years and it’s a pretty boring one.

It’s boring because it always ends in a petty argument between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans.

The two superstars have dominated world football for more than a decade, sharing 11 Ballon d’Ors between them.

Diego Maradona and Pele may protest but any answer other than Messi or Ronaldo to the aforementioned question is just plain wrong.

If they’re the best footballers of all time, they’re certainly the best since the turn of the century.

So, why have Globe Soccer Awards nominated 26 other players for the award?

We’re not quite sure why Globe Soccer Awards have decided to name the award 'the best player of the century' when we're only 20 years into it but who are we to argue?

So, who are the 28 nominees for the best player in the last 20 years?

Let’s take a look:

Andrea Pirlo

Andres Iniesta

Andriy Shevchenko

Arjen Robben

Cristiano Ronaldo

David Beckham

Fabio Cannavaro

Francesco Totti

Frank Lampard

Gianluigi Buffon

Iker Casillas

Kaká

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Luís Figo

Manuel Neuer

Mohamed Salah

Neymar

Philipp Lahm

Robert Lewandowski

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos

Steven Gerrard

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

So, who is finishing third to Messi and Ronaldo? Andres Iniesta has got to be up there after finishing second, third and fourth at the Ballon d’Or during his career.

His mate, Xavi, could also take the podium after coming third in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

But there are also a few Ballon d’Or winners in the list who could be the best of the rest.

Fabio Cannavaro, Kaka, Luka Modric, Luis Figo, Ronaldinho and Zidane have all picked up the most prestigious individual award in football.

The Global Soccer Awards will be entirely decided for by fans with them saying: “For the first time we will allow fans from all over the world to be involved and choose their favourite players. We will also award the best of the best in the football industry for the last 20 years.”

The other categories can be found below:

Coach of the Century 2001-2020

Alex Ferguson

Carlo Ancelotti

Didier Deschamps

Joachim Löw

José Mourinho

Josep Guardiola

Luiz Felipe Scolari

Marcello Lippi

Vicente Del Bosque

Zinedine Zidane

Club of the Century 2001-2020

Al Ahly

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester United

Paris S. Germain

Real Madrid

Agent of the Century 2001-2020

Giovanni Branchini

Jonathan Barnett

Jorge Mendes

Mino Raiola

Pini Zahavi

Player of the Year 2020

Ciro Immobile

Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

Lionel Messi

Marquinhos

Robert Lewandowski

Sadio Mané

Serge Gnabry

Club of the Year 2020

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sevilla FC

Coach of the Year 2020

Gian Piero Gasperini

Hans Dieter Flick

Julen Lopetegui

Jürgen Klopp

Thomas Tuchel

