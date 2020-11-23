Harry Kane was in typically insatiable form for Tottenham Hotspur during their 2-0 triumph over Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Kane continued his excellent start to the new campaign, offering a consistent outlet for Spurs to rapidly complete devastating transitions from defence into attack.

It was the type of performance that deserved a goal for his efforts, but he was denied by the offside flag in the first-half and instead resumed his role as provider-in-chief with an immaculate through ball to Giovani Lo Celso for the killer second goal.

His opposite number, Gabriel Jesus, danced around Spurs defenders with his twinkle-toed dribbling ability and generally looked sharp throughout, yet it was impossible to escape the feeling that City needed something extra from their Sergio Aguero successor.

The Argentine is edging towards the end of his contract with his current terms due to expire in June 2021, a fact City's head honchos will be acutely aware of as they begin to face the daunting reality of a future without their legendary talisman.

As Aguero's deal draws closer to expiry, it will be intriguing to see how City approach a clear watershed moment in their modern history. Will they spend big to sign an established superstar replacement, or will they trust in Jesus and bring in a less proven understudy to supplement the Brazilian?

Well, according to a report from Miguel Delaney, Chief Football Writer at The Independent, the former is a definite possibility.

In light of City's weekend defeat, Delaney noted Guardiola's interest in signing Kane and confirmed that the £108m-rated Spurs star, per Transfermarkt, was name-checked by the Catalonian during his recent contract negotiations with the club.

"In the discussions that ultimately led Pep Guardiola to sign a new contract at Manchester City, new signings were naturally a key part of negotiations, and there was one striker that the Catalan particularly namechecked. That was the striker who played such an influential part in his latest defeat: Harry Kane."

If Guardiola needed any further evidence to vindicate his interest, Kane provided it with a complete centre-forward display against his struggling City side.

Though Kane has spent almost the entirety of his career with Spurs, his desire to win a trophy has been identified by Delaney as a factor that could dictate his future.

"Guardiola would like City to investigate the possibility of signing him. Some of those who know Kane well do believe he may push to leave if Spurs do not win a trophy this season. It is something he is desperate to change."

On the evidence of how the campaign has played out thus far, however, the 27-year-old may finally clinch an elusive trophy under Jose Mourinho.

The Citizens have already been cut eight points adrift of the Lilywhites, who occupy top spot, and have only managed to score ten goals in eight games.

A typically free-scoring titan of English football have handed the early season initiative to their title rivals in a manner that few would have predicted before a ball was kicked in September.

If City endure a second trophyless season under Guardiola, it may cost them more than just pride, glory and spades of cash: it could be terminal for their ambition of bringing Kane to the Etihad Stadium.

News Now - Sport News