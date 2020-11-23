On Sunday evening, Liverpool reminded the world that they're still the best team in the Premier League.

Despite missing key players in the form of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the Reds cruised to a 3-0 victory over in-form Leicester City.

A Jonny Evans own goal opened the scoring at Anfield, before summer signing Diogo Jota made it 2-0 before the break.

Roberto Firmino then chipped in with his second goal of the 2020/21 Premier League season in the 86th minute to cap off a wonderful night for the red half of Merseyside.

Liverpool were just simply too good for Brendan Rodgers' side, with every member of Klopp's team delivering a top-class performance.

The best of the bunch was left-back Andrew Robertson, the Scottish international producing a wonderful assist for Jota's goal.

Since joining Liverpool at the start of the 2017/18 season, Robertson has contributed 31 assists in the Premier League, more than any other defender in Europe's top five leagues during that time.

His numbers are incredible, but there's so much more to the 26-year-old's game than just whipping in pinpoint crosses with his left peg, as he proved against Leicester.

Robertson's highlights from the game are a joy to watch and they're a reminder that the former Hull City man is without question the best left-back in the Premier League.

Robertson's highlights vs Leicester

A supreme athlete and a world-class footballer, Robertson walks into virtually every other team in world football.

Perhaps the only left-back in the world that can lay claim to being as good as the Scotsman is Bayern Munich starlet, Alphonso Davies.

However, the Canadian hasn't performed to a world-class standard for as long as Robertson, which is why many believe the Liverpool star to be not just the best left-back in the English top-flight, but in the world.

After watching him dance past Marc Albrighton at Anfield, it's hard to disagree with that opinion...

