Aston Villa news: Only a matter of time before Dean Smith loses big player

While Jack Grealish has been the beating hub of Aston Villa's attack for a while now, it does seem as if the rest of the world is starting to take notice.

Now impressing for England, Grealish can surely consider himself one of the best attacking midfielders in at least the Premier League with only three players registering more goal contributions than him all season.

Though Villa fans are probably used to it by now, such form has seen him linked with another big move.

Indeed, months after suggestions Manchester United were keen on him, the Independent report Pep Guardiola is intent on bringing him to the North West.

The City chief is reportedly eager to add another attacker as he attempts to rebuild at the Etihad and is said to have talked with Kevin De Bruyne about the prospect of signing the 25-year-old.

Obviously, Grealish signed a new deal only a few months ago but this report does suggest that the agreement only means he cannot leave for less than £100m. They also claim those close to the player believe it's only a matter of time before he makes the step up to a European powerhouse.

If Villa were to bank £100m+ for Grealish, they would surely have to let him go.

As important as he is, that kind of money could help the club strengthen in a number of positions while affording their captain a move to potentially challenge for titles and the like.

The Athletic's David Ornstein suggested recently that suitable offers would have been accepted this summer had they arrived, so it does seem that Villa wouldn't stand in his way should a deal work for them.

Clearly, they are in a strong position in terms of his contract to demand a huge fee, so any transfer could ultimately prove to be in the best interests of all parties despite the emotion that would no doubt be involved.

News Now - Sport News