BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage has valued Aston Villa star Jack Grealish at a whopping £100m.

The attacking midfielder has been in fine form this season. As well racking up four goals and five assists in eight Premier League appearances, he ranks in the division’s top ten for key passes and dribbles per game, and has accordingly earned himself a more significant role within the England squad.

That has drawn Savage to the conclusion that Villa’s talisman is a £100m player.

As quoted by The Express, he said during BT Sport’s coverage of Aston Villa’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton: “He has got to be £100million in this transfer market. No doubt about it. He has got to be £100 million. Imagine him with better players around him as well. Imagine him in a Man City team or Liverpool team. Incredible."

But let’s face it - Savage is known for the occasional hyperbolic opinion and £100m is a lot of money. In fact, no Premier League club has spent that on a single player to date, so is Grealish truly worthy of such status?

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Jonathan Gorrie attempt to answer a simple question: is Grealish worth £100m?

Jack Saville

“In the current climate you'd have to say Savage is spot on. The premium clubs pay on fellow Premier League players can be seen in the fees Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire have all attracted in recent years, and in Grealish's current form you'd have to think the demand for his services will strengthen Villa's position on the negotiating table.

“Since returning from his freak kidney injury at the back end of 2017 with a markedly stronger physique and newfound determination to succeed, Grealish has blossomed into a world-class talent. The promise of his formative years that once looked to be fading has now been realised in stunning fashion, and he looks destined to enjoy a fantastic career at the apex of European football.

“Dean Smith would be devastated to see him leave Villa Park, but a £100m transfer fee might just soften the blow a touch.”

Jonathan Gorrie

“While deciding what an individual is worth is probably an impossible task, you'd have to back Grealish to go for around £100m.

“Obviously, the fact he's English and the premium set on players from these shores helps but the Aston Villa captain is now a genuine game-changer.

"Indeed, he leads his club in terms of most attacking metrics and has already torn the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal apart this season. Throw in his performances for England and you've got one of the most dominant attacking midfielders in Europe.

“Having only recently signed a new deal, he's surely in that bracket of £100m.”

Christy Malyan

“I’m a huge Grealish fan. He offers something genuinely unique to the England team in his ability to carry the ball through the midfield, which in turn creates gaps for others to exploit. He’s also of optimum age, offers homegrown status and having recently penned a new deal at Villa Park, it would certainly take a big offer to convince Aston Villa to sell.

“But £100m is a lot of money. Just to put that into perspective, Real Madrid paid only£3.5m more for a 28-year-old Eden Hazard, albeit one whose contract was winding down. Grealish is a cracking player but I honestly don’t think he’s at that level and if he wasn’t a Three Lions representative, I highly doubt Savage would be valuing him at such a lofty sum.

“Let’s not forget this is a player who’s used to having the starting XI built around his strengths, but he won’t necessarily have that luxury upon joining a top club. Because of that, there’s risk for the buying club so from a suitor’s perspective. I’d value him closer to the £60m-£70m range.”

