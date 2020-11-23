Barcelona are a team in decline.

The Blaugrana have endured a torrid start to the 2020/21 La Liga season and they currently trail table-toppers Real Sociedad by 12 points.

Barca have lost three of their opening eight league games, the most recent defeat coming at the hands of rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening.

Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal of the game and it was a performance that summed up everything wrong with the Catalan club right now.

There was a noticeable absence of quality up top, with Lionel Messi the only man on the pitch in a Barca shirt that looked capable of creating a chance or scoring a goal.

The Argentine is in desperate need of on-pitch support, just like he received during his days playing alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar.

For three seasons, the South American trident took world football by storm, helping Barca win the treble during the 2014/15 campaign.

There was just no stopping them and Twitter user @LSComps has created an incredible video compilation paying tribute to football's greatest ever attacking trio.

This really is a joy to watch and the footage brings back so many great memories.

MSN - The Unstoppable Trio

Messi's goals versus Bayern, Neymar instigating THAT comeback against Paris Saint-Germain and many more moments of brilliance from three of the finest footballers of all time - what a video!

We may never see an attacking trio as magical as Messi, Suarez and Neymar again and it really was a privilege to watch them operate alongside one another.

In his three seasons playing with both Suarez and Neymar, Messi scored 153 goals and delivered 66 assists in all competitions.

Had Neymar chosen to stay at Barca in the summer of 2017, Messi and the Blaugrana would probably not be in the rut they currently find themselves in.

The Argentine looks lost without his two partners-in-crime and sadly, it may see his incredible career with Barca end with a whimper.

