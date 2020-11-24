On the weekend, we decided to rank what we believe are the 11 most overpowered players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele took top spot, while Liverpool defender Joe Gomez finished in second.

The Reds centre-back is an absolute beast in-game, mainly down to the fact he boasts an overall pace rating of 82.

Due to his impressive speed, Gomez still costs a fair few coins in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. At the time of writing, the Liverpool man is worth 83,000 of them on Playstation.

So that got us thinking; who are the most overpowered players in the Premier League that are also affordable?

Well, we've tried to answer that very question.

Below, we've ranked 11 of the most overpowered players from the Premier League in FIFA 21 and all of them are worth less than 20,000 coins.

Let's take a look...

11. Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham)

Thanks to his 74 pace rating, Sanchez is rarely made to look foolish by FIFA 21's array of rapid forwards. If you can't afford Gomez, the Colombian - who costs just 10,000 coins - is a must-have.

10. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

There aren't many better Premier League wingers in FIFA 21 than Zaha. He's fast, strong, possesses decent shooting stats and also has five-star skills. What more could you want from a 4,700 coin investment?

9. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea)

Despite being rated just 76 overall, Tomori still sells for around 5,400 coins and that's because he's absolutely rapid. The Chelsea man and Sanchez are a formidable centre-back partnership in FIFA 21.

8. Alex Telles (Manchester United)

United's summer signing is the best Premier League left-back in the game and he's selling for just 12,000 coins these days - madness. If you're fond of whipping in crosses, you need Telles on the left-hand side of your defence.

7. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Wan-Bissaka is an absolute nightmare to get past in FIFA 21 and currently costs around 4,400 coins. To get the very best out of him in-game, switch the United man to centre-back.

6. Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

We still can't work out why Partey is selling for just 5,600 coins. The Ghanian is one of the most complete midfielders in FIFA 21 and is virtually impossible to get off the ball. He'll chip in with a few goals too.

5. Nelson Semedo (Wolves)

The best Premier League right-back in FIFA 21. Opposing wingers never beat him for pace and Semedo's four-star skills also make him deadly going forward. All of that for just 11,750 coins? You better believe it.

4. Allan (Everton)

If you've got a Premier League team in FIFA 21 and don't have Allan as your defensive midfielder, you're missing a trick. He intercepts EVERYTHING and now costs just 12,750 coins - a bargain if there ever was one.

3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

In need of a striker as good as Timo Werner or Anthony Martial for a fraction of the price? Jesus is the man for you. A 15,500 coin investment is all that's required to get the Brazilian and for that price, you get an 83-rated striker that will make the best defenders on the game look like amateurs.

2. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcaste)

The Premier League's very own Neymar. Saint-Maximin is just impossible to stop in FIFA 21 thanks to his agility and five-star skills. One of the best 80-rated cards in the history of Ultimate Team and worth every penny of his 16,000 coin price tag.

1. Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United)

The Spaniard plays like a 88+ rated striker in-game and guess what? He now costs just 3,700 coins. The term 'overpowered' really doesn't do Rodrigo's card justice and gamers are probably sick of seeing the Leeds man glide past their centre-backs before firing the ball past their 'keeper with his left peg.

