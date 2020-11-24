Anfield really has become a fortress during Jurgen Klopp's time as Liverpool manager.

On Sunday evening, the Reds defeated Leicester 3-0 on their home patch, taking their unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 64 games.

The last time Liverpool were defeated at Anfield in the English top-flight was way back in 2017 against Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace.

Liverpool's home record over the past three years has been spectacular but amazingly, their 64-game run is 57 matches less than the all time record holder.

The Reds' run isn't even close to being the longest in the Premier League era....

Thanks to One Football, we've provided the 10 longest unbeaten home runs in football history and the numbers on show are scarcely believable.

Let's take a look...

10. FC Porto | 81 games (November 2008 – February 2014)

The Portuguese side's amazing 81-game run featured 70 wins and 11 draws. During that time, they won Liga NoS on four occasions.

9. Panathinaikos | 85 games (April 1973 – April 1978)

The Greek side were untouchable on home soil in the 1970s. However, they only managed to win the Super League title on one occasion during their 85-game run, which is rather surprising.

8. Chelsea | 86 games (March 2004 – October 2008)

For the entirety of his first spell as Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho remained unbeaten at home in the Premier League. The Blues' incredible run came to an end under Luiz Felipe Scolari versus Liverpool, a run that lasted 1,462 days.

7. Torino | 88 games (January 1943 – November 1949)

The Grande Torino team are viewed by many as the greatest Italian side of all time. Tragically, much of the team was killed in the 1949 Superga air disaster but amazingly, Torino went another seven games unbeaten at home after the disaster.

6. Spartak Trnava | 89 games (March 1968 – April 1974)

During their 89-game run, the Slovak side were recognised as one of the best teams in world football. Unsurprisingly, Spartak Trnava won their respective league five times between 1968 and 1974.

5. Cobreloa | 91 games (December 1979 – September 1985)

The Chilean outfit hold the record for the longest unbeaten home run in the history of South American football - impressive stuff.

4. Nantes | 92 games (May 1976 – April 1981)

This is a French record that even the current Paris Saint-Germain team will struggle to break! Throughout the course their incredible 1,768 day run, Nantes won the French league on two occasions.

3. PSV | 93 games (September 1983 – March 1989)

PSV's home record in the 1980s was outrageously good. Between 1983 and 1989, the Dutch side won the Eredivisie title four times and they also won their only ever European Cup during their historic home run, the continental triumph coming in 1988.

2. Red Star Belgrade | 96 games (August 1998 – August 2004)

Red Star's stadium is famed for being one of the most intimidating in world football and between 1998 and 2004, that was evident for all to see. Their tally of 96 games unbeaten at home is still a long way off top spot, though...

1. Real Madrid | 121 games (February 1957 – March 1965)

That's right, Real Madrid went over eight - yes, EIGHT - years without losing a home league game. The likes of Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Paco Gento helped set the incredible record, one which may never be broken.

