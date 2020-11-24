The legendary encounter between the two retired boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is less than a few days away.

This eight, two-minute rounds exhibition bout is set to be ‘Iron Mike’s’ first bout in 15 years and is to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Not only are both of these fighters a combined age of 105, but in order to prepare for the fight, Tyson had to shed 100Ibs of excess weight.

That's just over seven stone!

Speaking to Good Morning America’s T.J.Holmes, the 54-year-old boxer suddenly demonstrated his new impressive physique by ripping his shirt off mid-interview.

Tyson said: “This is what I’m talkie about homie. Brother Holmes, this is where it’s at man, this is where it is at.”

Once Tyson showed off his arms and chest with pride, he continued by revealing how difficult it actually was to get back in shape.

“It was very difficult but only for one particular reason. I had to lose 100Ibs.

“I became a vegan. My wife told me to get on a treadmill. I went from 15 minutes on the treadmill and ended up at two hours. I kept going to the gym and watching my diet and I’m beautiful.”

The 54-year-old also revealed his inspiration for getting back into the ring was NFL Hall of Fame wide-receiver Jerry Rice, and despite being a man now in his late 50s, he is still able to demonstrate his speed and agility that he was well-known for during his memorable career.

In addition, ‘Iron Mike’ gave the sense that it will be a real battle between himself and Jones Jr., a former four-division champion, while insisting that it will not be two opponents dancing around each other.

“Listen, I don’t know how to dance. I don’t even know how to dance in a disco.”

The much-anticipated bout between these two all-time greats will be available on-demand on Saturday, November 28. It will be broadcast in the UK via BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

News Now - Sport News