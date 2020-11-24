Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre lit up Survivor Series with an epic battle on Sunday night.

WWE's top two stars met in a champion vs champion match at the pay-per-view and it certainly didn't disappoint.

In fact, it exceeded all expectations.

The pair put on an instant classic, going to war for 25 minutes, with both men selling near falls throughout.

Eventually, it was Reigns who stole the win - but it wasn't clean.

After a referee bump, he caught McIntyre with a low blow, before Jey Uso interfered and connection with a Superkick to the WWE Champion.

That opened the door for Roman to lock in his Guillotine submission, finishing the bout.

Despite the fact it lacked a clean finish, many fans were still hailing it as a 'Match of the Year' contender.

Sadly, we won't get to see Reigns and McIntyre clash again for a long time, considering they are the top champions on separate brands and that won't change anytime soon.

So what's next for them? Well, reports suggest WWE already have a new opponent in mind for 'The Tribal Chief' on SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Daniel Bryan will likely be Roman's next challenger, but the match might not happen until the Royal Rumble in January.

Per WrestlingNews, the story could involve Bryan demanding a re-match with Jey Uso to get definitive payback for the beatdown he suffered on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

The pair have already met inside the ring, but 'The G.O.A.T' has already teased he wasn't satisfied with that win over Uso and it sounds like he'll get another shot to settle his score.

WWE could decide to make that match for December's TLC PPV and if they do, it's expected that Bryan will go on to face Reigns at the Royal Rumble to further that storyline.

There is also speculation surrounding McIntyre's next opponent, with a match to decide the new No.1 contender happening on next week's RAW.

News Now - Sport News