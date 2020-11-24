Liverpool produced one of their best ever performances under Jurgen Klopp on Sunday evening.

The Reds went into their game against Leicester with a lengthy injury list, but still managed to come away with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

What is more, it was a dominant display from the Premier League champions and it was a timely reminder that Klopp's men are still the very best England has to offer.

But maintaining excellence at the very highest level of the professional game is incredibly difficult and if Klopp and his team are to do that, they will have to continue to stay active in the transfer market.

Diogo Jota's impact so far this season has proven how important it is for a team at the very top to continue adding fresh faces and keep first-team regulars on their toes.

Next summer, Liverpool will no doubt try to sign a player who can replicate the Portuguese's instant impact and the man who would fit the bill perfectly is Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds have been linked with the Frenchman in the past and former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has backed the Reds to beat the likes of Real Madrid to the signing, citing Klopp's pulling power as the reason.

“I think Klopp can persuade Mbappe to come,” Phillips told Football Insider. “It is all well and good playing for PSG but he is playing against nobody. As a player, come and challenge yourself in the Premier League.

“Come to the best league in the world. Come to one of the best clubs in the world and challenge yourself against top defenders week in, week out.

“I would love to see him in the Premier League. If one of Liverpool’s front three were to move on – what a player Mbappe would be for Liverpool.

“I could not see [Mohamed] Salah or [Sadio] Mane leaving but [Roberto] Firmino might be the one that could make way. You make room for Mbappe in any side.

“Klopp has enough pulling power to convince any player to come to Liverpool.”

Mbappe, Salah and Mane as a front three with Firmino and Jota as the back-up options? That would be the best collection of forwards possessed by one team in the history of English football.

PSG's superstar striker is currently valued at £162m on Transfermarkt, but his current contract with the French club expires in 2022.

As such, Liverpool would probably be able to negotiate a deal that would see the 21-year-old arrive at Anfield for a fee of less than £100m.

