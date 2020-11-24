Liverpool made history with their 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday night.

Aside from hauling themselves up to joint-first in the Premier League standings with Tottenham, the Reds posted a club record by going a 64th consecutive league game unbeaten at Anfield.

It's astonishing to think that Jurgen Klopp's men have gone over three years without a single loss on their record at the famous old ground with Crystal Palace proving the last team to defeat them.

Liverpool's Anfield record

You have to cast your mind all the way back to April 2017 when Sam Allardyce, of all managers, got the better of Klopp with a 2-1 victory that came courtesy of a brace from Christian Benteke.

Since then, it's been all speed ahead with Klopp's project in the north-west securing Liverpool's sixth European crown and ending their 30-year wait for a league title to boot.

And to be fair to Klopp, Liverpool have only lost four league games in total at Anfield during his reign with Manchester United, Swansea City and Palace once again proving the only other conquerors.

Only four losses under Klopp

Furthermore, since the Reds became invincible in the Premier League at home, they've only lost four games on their own turf in all competitions - and one came via a penalty shootout.

Long gone are the days when Liverpool were dropping transfer clangers in every window and in are the days of world-class players wanting to jump on Klopp's speeding bandwagon.

And the unbeaten run at Anfield has played a massive part in that and means, as a result, that every player to have signed for the club since the summer of 2017 hasn't lost a league game there.

Liverpool players with perfect records

In fact, a staggering amount of Liverpool's first-team overall has travelled to Anfield every single time during their Reds career for a Premier League fixtures with absolutely no fear of losing.

It's a point that was highlighted by The Anfield Wrap after the Leicester win with no less than 14 players, which is more than half their Premier League squad, having lost zero league home games.

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota all boast perfect records.

A staggering feat

Oh, and if we're being picky, you can also include Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Thiago Alcantara and Konstantinos Tsimikas for good measure.

Mane is definitely the most interesting inclusion because the Senegalese forward actually arrived in the summer of 2016 and just happened to miss the Swansea and Palace defeats that transpired in his first season.

And if you're wondering where Trent Alexander Arnold is, then the England right-back is a tad unlucky by way of coming off the bench for one of his first senior appearances in the loss to Palace.

Players WITH Anfield losses

In fact, these days, it's become easier to identify the Liverpool players who have actually lost a Premier League at Anfield because they're becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Out of the Reds' current 25-man squad, the players to have tasted defeat are Joel Matip, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez.

So, it would be fair to say that Liverpool are pretty sturdy at home with only 36% of the squad having actually lost there in the league and if they have, it's been more than three years since it happened.

If Klopp can mastermind another season of impregnability at Anfield like he has done for the past three campaigns, you'd be bonkers to bet against them retaining their Premier League crown.

