New images have unofficially surfaced online that appear to detail plans for Leicester City’s proposed expansion of the King Power Stadium… and it looks beautiful.

Leicester’s owner, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, has been keen on renovating the club’s stadium for some years now, but had previously struggled with planning permission.

Plans were most recently put on hold after Leicester decided to build a new multi-million pound training complex. The 185-acre facility, reported to cost in the region of £100m, boasts 11 full-size training pitches, an academy centre, and a nine-hole golf course.

But with the training ground now nearing completion, Leicester’s attention has turned back to their 32,000 seater stadium.

The pictures suggest Leicester are keen to build a second tier on top of their east stand, covered by a futuristic half dome. The plans would involve a huge amount of work on the ground's exterior, too, with large concrete stairs being placed outside, allowing for above ground level access to new seats.

There are also rumours that the club want to build a hotel outside of the stadium which supporters can make use of on match days, as well as expanding the car park and designing an indoor arena with a 6,000 capacity of its own.

It’s unclear yet whether these designs are official or not, as Leicester are yet to make any comment on the supposed leaked images, but it certainly looks fantastic and will surely be getting Foxes fans excited.

Following the news football supporters will be allowed to return to stadiums across England next month — depending on what tier the club’s surrounding area finds itself in — this project gives fans even more reason to flood back to the King Power Stadium.

