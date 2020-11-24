For years, the UFC has held the high-court in the world of MMA.

Many have come around looking to take a piece of the pie, only to be left on the outside looking in.

That all changed when the Professional Fighters League was purchased by a group of serious investors interested in making mixed martial arts a two-horse race.

Since that 2018 business decision led by the likes of Peter Murray, the PFL has transformed into the most innovative and fastest growing league in the world, recently adding to that with the signing of former world champion and legendary heavyweight Fabricio Werdum to a roster that includes two-time Olympic gold medallist Kayla Harrison, Rory MacDonald, Brendan Loughnane, Ray Cooper III and countless others.

What sets the PFL apart from the UFC and other promotions around the world? Instead of relying on rankings or fighter schedules, the PFL crowns champions through a regular season, postseason and championship format.

Each of the six weight classes of fighters battle with one another to determine the pecking order before squaring off in single-elimination bouts. Once there is only a sole athlete left standing, that person becomes the champion and winner of the biggest prize in the sport, a million-dollar payday.

The PFL has gained the trust of the biggest sports network in the world, airing live fights on the ESPN family of networks. The most recent championship finale was held from the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, attracting a stage like no other.

Along with the partnership between PFL and ESPN, distinguished and world-renowned companies such as GEICO, Acronis, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Rich Energy and Socios have all taken note and jumped on board to ride the train to the top. PFL also recently tabbed CAA Sports to meet the rising global demand for apparel and other products.

Since its debut, meeting the ever-growing need for technology has been a priority for PFL. Through the use of state-of-the-art features such as SmartCage and Cagenomics, fans are provided with access like never before. A new partnership with IBM to deliver advanced cloud and AI products only enhances the league’s delivery.

By making it about the fighters and allowing them to grow and become champions right in front of the eyes of the fans, the PFL has positioned itself with the UFC in the ever-growing world of MMA.

