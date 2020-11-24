The Undertaker called time on his epic 30-year WWE career on Sunday night.

During an appearance at Survivor Series, Mark Calaway - the man behind the iconic character - officially called it a day.

"For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again," he said.

"Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest... in... peace."

The Phenom's last appearance inside the ring may have been short and sweet, but he was welcomed out for his 'final farewell' by a number of wrestling legends.

Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, The Big Show, members of the Bone Street Krew and of course, Vince McMahon were all present to see The Undertaker off.

As you can expect, many other stars and icons also marked The Deadman's retirement on social media.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was one of those and revealed the first words Calaway said to him as a rookie in WWE.

"30 years ago today, he made his iconic Survivor Series debut," Rock wrote.

"Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the WWE. His first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, 'Muthaf****'.

"True story. Honored to share the ring with you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker."

Brilliant. It wasn't just The Undertaker that WWE paid tribute to on Sunday night.

While The Deadman was doing his signature pose in the ring, a hologram of Paul Bearer appeared alongside him.

It was a very touching moment that went down very well with fans and made the night even more emotional.

The Undertaker has always reminded us to 'never say never' in WWE, but after Sunday night, it really does seem like he's finished.

Thanks for the memories, Deadman!

News Now - Sport News