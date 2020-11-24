It certainly appears more and more likely that an all-British heavyweight unification bout between WBC champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBO and WBA champion Anthony Joshua will take place in 2021.

What is also apparent is that the ‘Gypsy King’s’ father John is supremely confident in his son’s ability to emerge victorious.

So much so that Fury was prepared to bet as much as one million pounds with former heavyweight champion David Haye on the latest episode of BT Sport’s Lockdown Knockdown show.

Indeed, the pair clearly disagreed on the show regarding who would emerge triumphant.

During the episode, Haye said: “If anyone on the planet is able to somehow find a way to beat Mr Invincible…”

It was at this point that John took exception, saying: “I know you’re having a bit of a go there. He is Mr Invincible.

“How much do you want to put down on it? Shall we start with £1 million?”

Despite Haye insisting that he would not take that bet, John continued to say: “And I’ll give you 2/1, how’s that? He is Mr Invincible because he’s proved it.”

At this point Haye laughed and said: “I’m not betting against you, ever.”

So while that particular negotiation is still miles away from being confirmed, it is certainly clear, providing AJ gets past the mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12, that the dream match that every British boxing fan wants to see is closer to happening than ever before.

In addition, Fury has been urged by AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn not to take another fight in the early part of 2021 and go straight into the mega encounter.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: “Listen Fury does not want to take a small fight. They couldn’t even get the money together to give him a fight in December, so let’s give him plenty of money. Let’s give him the biggest fight. “

Fury wants to fight AJ, unquestionably, and AJ wants to fight Fury.

“Let’s give everyone the fight they want and deserve.”

