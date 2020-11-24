Premier League clubs managed to spend £1.2 billion this summer.

For all you hear about the financial difficulties many sides further down the pyramid are facing, nobody was shy about splashing the cash in English football's top flight.

That much hadn't changed, but the transfer window was still a little different this time around.

Due to last season's hiatus, the whole window was moved and didn't end until October 5.

That meant many new arrivals didn't have a proper pre-season at all and as a result, they've taken their time adapting to the Premier League.

And then we have this lot. Using WhoScored's player ranking system, we've decided to narrow down the league's best performers to just new signings.

Who has made the biggest impact so far? There are a few surprising names. Our criteria were that they have to have featured in at least half of their team's matches so far and that they arrived in the summer window (including players like Hakim Ziyech who actually completed the deal in February).

Indeed, Chelsea feature heavily after spending over £200 million. That's not to say the Blues haven't had their problems defensively, but the bulk of that sum was spent on their attack and it's paid dividends as Frank Lampard's side have scored more goals than any other side.

Everton, Tottenham and Aston Villa have also pulled off some shrewd business and it goes a long way towards explaining the trio's impressive early season form.

Let's take a look at the rankings in full.

20. Abdoulaye Doucouré

19. Callum Wilson

18. Diogo Jota

17. Vladimír Coufal

16. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

15. Thiago Silva

14. Gabriel

13. Matt Doherty

12. Matty Cash

11. Wesley Fofana

10. Sergio Reguilón

9. Timothy Castagne

8. Nelson Semedo

7. Ademola Lookman (on loan)

6. Hakim Ziyech

5. Timo Werner

4. Ross Barkley (on loan)

3. Ben Chilwell

2. Ollie Watkins

1. James Rodriguez

None other than Everton's Colombian sensation has stormed to first place. In fact, Rodriguez is the sixth highest-ranked player in the Premier League overall this season, with only Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Heung-min Son and Bruno Fernandes surpassing him.

Watkins deserves enormous credit, too. Some asked the question of whether the striker would be able to make the step up to the top flight and he's answered it emphatically with six goals in his first seven games - including a sizzling performance against champions Liverpool.

Of course, these ratings aren't everything. Ziyech's mesmerising feet and pinpoint crossing have seen Chelsea fans' heart rates soar in recent weeks while Timo Werner initially struggled in his first handful of games.

At any rate, the real question is whether the 20 signings above can continue to make their presence felt for the rest of the campaign.

