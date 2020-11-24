Harry Kane is playing some of the best football of his career right now.

The Tottenham striker has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, but it's his 10 assists that are getting even more plaudits.

Not only has the England skipper forged a nigh-on telepathic connection with Heung-min Son, the entire team is benefiting from him playing in a slightly deeper role.

We never thought we'd see Kane at his 2017 levels again - when he scored more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but if anything he's surpassing them.

Back then, the 27-year-old's goal tally might have been greater, but his hold-up play and tactical nous have come on leaps and bounds under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese has even trained him in some of the darker arts and granted, Kane's exploits aren't to everyone's tastes. In the win over Brighton, he was criticised for forcing a foul under the weight of Adam Lallana.

Kane did the same thing against West Ham, deliberately crouching under his man. It's been slammed as dangerous, or at the very least cynical.

However, one man who has come to his defence is Jamie Carragher, who was full of praise on Monday Night Football as he looked back on Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester City this weekend.

"I spoke about Harry Kane on this show a month ago about this new role and this new No.10 role," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"Harry Kane is the most streetwise footballer in the Premier League by a long way and I love it. I absolutely love it.

"After I've done this, if anyone tells me 'he's cheating or he's going down', he's not.

"It's a big part of the game and it's a really clever part of the game.

"He made Man City's defenders look really childish, naive and not understanding football."

Carragher wasn't the only Sky Sports pundit to rave about Kane, with Gary Neville commentating at the time: "He is messing with them like you wouldn't believe".

Kane has already passed a number of personal milestones this season, hitting his 200th Spurs goal and 150th Premier League goal in quick succession.

Even rival fans can't help but be impressed even if some of the fouls he's won have drawn criticism.

Ultimately, Carragher is spot on. Kane is incredibly "streetwise" and it's simply helped him improve his all-round play.

