Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid side were breathtakingly good during the 2011/12 season.

Los Blancos won the La Liga title in record-breaking fashion, finishing with 100 points and scoring 121 goals during their 38 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo was at his brilliant best throughout the 2011/12 season, finding the back of the net on 46 occasions and delivering 12 assists in the league alone.

There was just no stopping the Portuguese superstar and his performance against city rivals Atletico Madrid in April of 2012 was arguably his finest of the entire campaign.

Los Blancos went into the game needing a victory to keep themselves ahead of Barcelona in the race for the title.

The three points came in scintillating fashion, with Ronaldo scoring a quite brilliant hat-trick at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Two of his three strikes were absolute stunners. His first of the evening to make it 1-0 was a dipping, swerving free-kick from all of 30 yards out.

It's without question one of Ronaldo's best goals from a set-piece, but the Portuguese forward's second goal of the night was arguably superior.

Picking the ball up on the left, the now 35-year-old unleashed an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box that flew past a helpless Thibaut Courtois in the Atletico goal.

You can watch Ronaldo's two Puskas-worthy goals in the video below.

Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid in 2011/12

Vintage Ronaldo. The greatest player in Real Madrid's illustrious history completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the final 10 minutes of the game to seal the win.

Ronaldo's hat-trick against Atletico was his SEVENTH of the 2011/12 La Liga season and he also scored in all six of Los Blancos' league games after their derby win.

The great man was playing football from a different planet that campaign, but he actually eclipsed his 46-goal haul three years later, scoring 48 times in 35 La Liga appearances in 2014/15.

Only Lionel Messi has ever scored more in a single season, the Barcelona man finding the back of the net 50 times in 2011/12.

