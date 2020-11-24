It's official: The Undertaker is retired from WWE.

During an appearance at Survivor Series - which was billed as his final farewell - The Deadman explained his decision to end his storied career.

"For 30 long years, I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again," Mark Calaway, the man behind the iconic character, said.

"Now, my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest... in... peace."

With those words, Calaway finally brought down the curtain on his incredible run, which has given WWE fans a lifetime of memories.

Ahead of Survivor Series, no one was sure about what to expect from 'Taker's farewell.

Some speculated he could use the appearance to build towards one last WrestleMania match but sadly, that wasn't the case.

He really does look done. In fact, backstage reports seem to confirm that.

According to WrestlingNews, Vince McMahon is not expected to ask The Undertaker to wrestle again.

"The word backstage was that as hard as it was for McMahon to let go of the character, he realized that it’s time to let him hang up the boots," the story claims.

"There were some tears shed backstage and cameras were there to film everything so we’ll likely see backstage footage pop up on a future WWE Network documentary."

On top of that, Calaway was apparently telling people backstage that he is done, although some wrestlers were joking that it could still be a 'never say never' situation.

As much as we'd love to see The Undertaker wrestle one more time in front of a crowd, it seems like WWE have gone past the point of no return.

The only reason he'd ever come back is if Vince asked him too. But it seems the boss has finally let go of his most loyal character.

