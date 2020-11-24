Liverpool defied medical science to thrash Leicester City 3-0 at Anfield.

The Reds were missing no fewer than 10 of their first-team squad as they prepared to face a Foxes outfit who had gone into the weekend as league-leaders.

From that perspective, this was one of the most impressive wins under Jurgen Klopp and it saw his side continue their incredible run of form on Merseyside.

It's now 64 games since the champions last lost at their home ground in the league. That's an absolutely breathtaking run which stretches back all the way to April 2017's defeat to Crystal Palace, but that wasn't the only record that was sent tumbling on Sunday night.

Diogo Jota's strike, which put Liverpool 2-0 up after Jonny Evans' own goal, came at the end of 30 passes - that's the longest passage of build-up play since records began in 2006/07.

It epitomised just how fluid Liverpool are and it's astonishing that even with the likes of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson out, they are still able to find such rhythm.

Indeed, a new video has emerged showing all 30 passes leading to Jota's goal and it's been sped up to give more of a feel of how well-constructed Liverpool's second of the night really was.

Take a look:

That was Jota's eighth goal of the season in all competitions and his fourth consecutive league goal at home.

The Portuguese forward has made a huge impact since signing from Wolves this summer and while he initially gave Klopp something of a headache in attack, his form has been invaluable in the light of Liverpool's injury crisis.

One man who hasn't had such luck at Anfield of late is Roberto Firmino, but Liverpool fans will have been delighted to see the Brazilian finally get on the scoresheet after a series of near misses and the ball failing to cross the line.

News Now - Sport News