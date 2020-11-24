Mike Tyson takes on Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday in what is one of the most highly anticipated exhibition fights in boxing history.

Tyson, now 54, has not fought for 15 years since suffering a knockout defeat to Kevin McBride back in 2005.

He announced his retirement shortly after the fight, stating that he did not “have the stomach for this no more."

Back in May of this year, however, ‘Iron Mike’ hinted at a potential return to the ring, with the Jones Jr. fight duly confirmed in July.

The bout will take place over eight two-minute rounds, the duration for each having been reduced from three minutes by the WBA in September due to safety concerns.

Tyson is the favourite to win in Las Vegas on Saturday, with best odds of 4/7 being offered at the time of writing.

And judging by his recent Instagram videos – where the 54-year-old has showed he has lost little of the power that made him so fearsome during his peak – those odds are little surprise.

Now, a YouTube video has been published by the team at ElTerribleProduction showing what they believe to be Tyson’s top 10 knockouts.

His brutal KO against Clifford Etienne, which was Tyson’s last professional victory, makes the list, as do the final blows against Frank Bruno and Michael Spinks.

We’ll take a look at the top 10 in more detail below.

10. Mike Tyson v Buster Mathis Jr., December 1995

This was Tyson’s second comeback fight since his release from prison earlier in the year, with a previous bout against Peter McNeeley being stopped after McNeeley’s manager entered the ring in the opening round.

The fight against Buster Mathis Jr., billed as ‘Presumption of Innocence’, saw Tyson go up against a man who was undefeated in 22 professional fights, but was relatively unheard of amongst major circles.

Mathis Jr. started the fight well and had the better of the opening two rounds, but ‘Iron Mike’ clicked into gear as the third round reached its conclusion.

With just over 40 seconds remaining on the clock, Tyson launched into a series of heavy right uppercuts which sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, ending the fight.

9. Mike Tyson v Henry Tillman, June 1990

Tyson was desperate to respond after his first professional loss in boxing against Buster Douglas, which cost him the undisputed heavyweight title.

Standing in his way was Henry Tillman, a 1984 Olympic gold medallist who had defeated Tyson twice at amateur level.

The California-born fighter never looked like repeating the trick at professional level, though, as Tyson dominated the bout from the first bell.

After a few glancing blows, Tyson connected with a hard right hand, flooring Tillman and securing the victory.

8. Mike Tyson v Frank Bruno, February 1989

This fight had one of the most frenzied build ups in boxing history, having initially been due to take place in October of the previous year.

However, Tyson broke his hand in a street fight in August, before being involved in a car crash the following month which left him unconscious.

There were then several financial disagreements which led to a scheduled January bout being pushed back again, before the two fighters finally settled on a February night in Las Vegas.

Bruno started strongly and almost knocked Tyson down in round one, before the undefeated champion rallied and took Bruno on in round two.

He dominated the fight, and managed to get Bruno up against the ropes before unleashing a series of right uppercuts, which forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

7. Mike Tyson v Marvis Frazier, July 1986

With his professional record standing at 24-0 by this point, Tyson’s charge towards boxing stardom continued with a fight against Marvis Frazier, son of the legendary Joe.

Frazier was ranked ninth in the world before the fight, but came into the night as a massive underdog. The reason why was showcased almost instantly.

It took ‘Iron Mike’ just 30 seconds to end the bout, taking his opponent into the corner before unleashing a series of right-left combinations to knock down Frazier, who could not beat the count.

6. Mike Tyson v Clifford Etienne, February 2003

Titled ‘Back to Business’, this was Tyson’s first fight since losing to Lennox Lewis in what proved to be his final title match.

Thirty-six-year-old Tyson was the favourite going into the bout, although questions were raised pre-match as to his overall condition.

Tyson, however, cast those doubts to one side, dominating the fight and flooring Etienne with a right hand, which ended the bout in the first round.

5. Mike Tyson v Carl Williams, July 1989

Five months after his famous victory over Frank Bruno, Tyson was back in action against American boxer Carl Williams.

Williams was the number one ranked heavyweight, according to the IBF, prior the fight, but the night itself saw another confident Tyson victory.

The heavyweight champion secured it in the first round, dodging a left jab from Williams before unleashing a left hook of his own which sent his challenger falling into the ropes and unable to beat the count, despite Williams’s protestations.

4. Mike Tyson v Francois Botha, January 1999

This bout was another Tyson comeback fight, this time following a lifting of his 15-month suspension caused by biting Evander Holyfield’s ear back in 1997.

South African Francois Botha was ranked number two by the IBF before the fight, and started the fight strongly in the opening two rounds.

From there, the fight was steeped in controversy, with Tyson repeatedly twisting Botha’s arm before having a point deducted for pushing him.

Botha continued to box well in the fifth round, but was floored by a single right hook and despite his best efforts, was unable to beat the referee’s count.

3. Mike Tyson v Larry Holmes, January 1988

Now unbeaten with a record of 32-0, Tyson’s next fight was against the former WBC and IBF heavyweight champion Larry Holmes.

Thirty-eight-year-old Holmes had retired two years previously following defeat to Michael Spinks, but was convinced to return to the ring for a title clash against Tyson.

The fight itself lasted four rounds, Tyson connecting with a right hook to the side of the head which sent Holmes crashing to the canvas. Holmes initially got up quickly, before ‘Iron Mike’ immediately returned to the offensive and sent his opponent to the floor for the final time in the fight with a fierce right hand.

2. Mike Tyson v Trevor Berbick, November 1986

This fight was part of the WBC World Series Heavyweight Championship tournament, which was created by the WBC, WBA and IBF. All three of the organisations’ top champions were entered into the competition, along with several others, to determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion.

Canadian Trevor Berbick was the WBC heavyweight champion, having defeated Pinklon Thomas to get to this stage.

Twenty-year-old Tyson, then the top ranked WBA and WBC heavyweight, was his challenger for the WBC title.

Tyson dominated the fight, sending the 32-year-old Berbick to the canvas with a series of right-left combinations. Berbick got to his feet, before being knocked down by a right hook which ended the fight.

1. Mike Tyson v Michael Spinks, June 1988

The World Series Heavyweight Championship tournament concluded with a fight between WBA/WBC/IBF heavyweight Mike Tyson and The Ring/lineal champion Michael Spinks.

The bout, titled ‘Once and for All’, saw two of boxing’s undefeated superstars take each other on in a hugely anticipated fight.

Tyson would go on to claim the title in just 91 seconds, with Spinks’ first knockdown caused by a series of body shots.

Spinks would narrowly beat the count, but was almost immediately floored by a Tyson right hook, which ended the fight and saw ‘Iron Mike’ become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

