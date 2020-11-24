Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been revealing a lot about his career with the Red Devils over the past few days.

England's record goal scorer stated on the club's official podcast that he was close to leaving in 2010 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rooney was eager to sign for Spanish giants Barcelona, but he eventually agreed a new long-term deal with United.

It was quite a revelation and the 35-year-old also explained on the podcast how he once lost his rag with one of United's academy players.

The starlet in question was none other than Ravel Morrison, who at the age of 27 is now playing out in Holland with ADO Den Haag.

Rooney explained how he smashed up the midfielder's phone in the dressing room after realising that it didn't belong to one of his first-team pals.

Derby County's interim manager told the Utd Podcast: "I remember I smashed his phone up at one point.

"He came in the first team dressing room when he was in the reserves. My phone was on charge and he took it off and put his on.

"It was when we had the old BlackBerries and it had the email address on the front. I thought it was one of the other lads so when I saw it was one of the reserve players I just smashed the phone up!"

Poor Ravel!

Morrison's United career sadly never took off, despite Rooney and the rest of United's first-team believing he would be a mainstay at Old Trafford for many years.

"With the younger players it's been well documented about Ravel Morrison," Rooney added. "He was brilliant in training and then he had a few issues and it halted his career.

"We all thought he was going to be top level. Everyone could see those issues were going to be there. I spoke to him.

"Gary Neville was trying to get him to live with him. There were different things people tried."

Morrison probably never recovered from seeing his phone in multiple pieces on the floor of the United dressing room...

