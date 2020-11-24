Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre tore it down at Survivor Series.

WWE's top two stars met in a champion vs champion match in the main event on Sunday night and many fans are calling it an instant classic.

The pair went to war for 25 minutes, brawling inside and out of the ring, selling near fall after near fall before Reigns finally finished it.

But he didn't win clean. After the referee took a bump, he caught McIntyre with a low blow before Jey Uso ran interference.

That opened the door for Roman to lock in his Guillotine submission, ending the match.

Although Survivor Series was nothing more than an exhibition, fans were left with no doubt in their minds - these are the two top stars in WWE right now.

Well, they're the top two stars in the eyes everyone but Sasha Banks, who claims instead that she's the face of the company - and better than both of those champions.

"I’m not afraid to let people know that I’m better than Roman Reigns. I really am," the Boss told Bleacher Report.

"I'm the face of SmackDown. I'm better than Drew McIntyre. I am. There are facts; you can look at the science and the numbers.

"I am the face of the company. I am the best and that’s just who I am. I'm a legit boss."

"I'm here to be the greatest, I'm here to make a legacy and I'm here to make so much history and create change and create magic. I already know that I'm doing that right now."

Banks certainly doesn't lack confidence - and rightly so.

According to talkSPORT, Sasha has been involved in the two highest-rated segments in WWE since March and also appeared in the highest-rated NXT segment of 2020 at the Great American Bash.

Of course, there is a clear correlation between Roman's return at SummerSlam and the SmackDown TV ratings going up, while McIntyre has carried the RAW brand this year.

But, if anyone can stake a claim to be bigger than Reigns and McIntyre, it's Banks.

News Now - Sport News