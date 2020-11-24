Tottenham news: Harry Kane reportedly has interesting contract clause

It's an amazing what a rest can do.

After so many seasons of back-to-back-football, Harry Kane's hamstring injury picked up away at Southampton in January of this year, coupled with the extended break in Premier League games between March and June, look to have afforded him the time to find a new lease of life.

Seven goals and nine assists is an astonishing return from nine games and the England captain looks integral to any hopes Tottenham have of a title challenge.

Clearly, Kane has been hugely important for Spurs ever since his breakthrough over half a decade ago but, this season, he's hitting a different level.

Now a genuine creator as well as a lethal striker, no one beats him for either shots per game (4.2, via WhoScored) or key passes over the same period (2.1).

To that end, it's not particular surprising to hear comments from former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown made to Football Insider. Brown claims no one in the club's wage structure can be paid more than him, such is his level of importance.

“I’d be surprised if it was £200,000-a-week, I would, because of the wage structure there, I’ve been told [there’s a clause] it doesn’t go above Harry Kane,'' he said when discussing a potential new deal for Heung-min Son.

Given Kane's standing, it's not hard to imagine that being the case.

Earlier this year, Four Four Two described his contract as 'heavily incentivised' and surely Daniel Levy would have had to have made concessions when getting him to sign a new deal in 2018 despite struggling to challenge for honours on a consistent basis.

As good as Son is, he doesn't have the overall impact Kane does in terms of creating too, so it'd be fair to suggest the latter is more worthy of a bigger pay packet.

