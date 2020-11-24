Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to get off the mark in the Champions League against Ferencvaros tonight.

The Portuguese featured in Juventus' 4-1 win over the Hungarians last time out, but he was conspicuously absent from the scoresheet.

A brace from Alvaro Morata and a goal from Paulo Dybala put Andrea Pirlo's side out of sight, before Lasha Dvali put the ball into his own net.

Ronaldo featured in his first European game back from illness, which might explain why he looked a little lethargic.

We can make all kinds of excuses for the 35-year-old, but his mentality is such that he won't be happy not to have scored - regardless of the reason.

If you're an advocate of Ronaldo's notoriously ruthless mentality, then you'll no doubt agree that's what makes him such a special player. But it can also make him seem like a bit of a sore loser.

That seems to be the view of Ferencvaros's Marcel Heister, at any rate.

The midfielder relished coming up against the legendary forward and even managed to stop him in his tracks during the game - but, unfortunately, that led to Ronaldo refusing to swap shirts with him at full-time.

"He seemed to me to be a bit p*ssed off and angry," Heister told Goal.

"He just waved off disparagingly when asked about [swapping] his shirt. Maybe it's because he didn't score a goal against us.

"Or maybe because I took the ball from him when he tried to dribble. There was a photograph of it, I posted it on Instagram. It was the most beautiful experience of my life!"

So there will be no Ronaldo shirt for Heister to hang on his wall, but the memories will last a lifetime.

Fast-forward to 7:50 of the video below to see the moment in question:

The Champions League draw has also pitted Ferencvaros against Barcelona. While they were heavily beaten once again, it allowed Heister - valued at £675,000 on Transfermarkt - the rare opportunity of facing both Ronaldo and Messi in quick succession.

"I was totally excited and couldn't wait until we finally got into this huge stadium on matchday," he added.

"Suddenly, I was standing there next to the stars I always play with on FIFA on the Playstation.

"I remember once watching Messi talking to Dembele and falling into a kind of daydream! Other people would do anything to be close to Messi or Ronaldo."

It would no doubt have made his day to get a momento from the Juventus superstar, but he'll have to settle for the knowledge that he left Ronaldo rattled even after a 4-1 win.

