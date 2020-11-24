Arsenal are in desperate need of a creative midfielder to fill the void left by Mesut Ozil.

The German is still a Gunners player, but has been left out of the club's Premier League and Europa League squads this season.

Ozil's £350,000-a-week contract expires in the summer and the playmaker will almost certainly be leaving the Emirates in 2021.

But Arteta will know he needs a new creative midfielder to replace him, as the department is undoubtedly the weakest in the current Arsenal squad.

Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai and Lyon's Houssem Aouar are two players who've been regularly touted as potential Ozil replacements.

A move for the former could happen in January and if it does, Arsenal will likely look to add another creative player to the squad next summer.

It could be Aouar they target, or it may be Lille's Turkish star, Yusuf Yazici. As per the Mirror, the 23-year-old's agent has hinted that his client is eyeing up a switch to the Premier League in the future.

“It is really an honour for the big clubs to take care of Yusuf. Because Yusuf has goals and is moving towards this goal," Yazici's agent, Adem Cebeci, told Turkish outlet Demiroren News Agency.

So just how good is Yazici? Well, Ozil himself previously waxed lyrical about the Turkish midfield maestro, labelling him an "incredible talent".

"I really like Trabzonspor duo Yusuf Yazici and Abdulkadir Omur, they are incredible talents," Ozil said in an interview with Turkish newspaper Hurriyet back in 2018.

"Yusuf Yazici is an amazing No. 10. We have a lot of similarities and I see myself in him. His left foot, his position, his close passing and calmness on the ball."

Yazici - valued at £11.7m on Transfermarkt - has been in sparkling form for Lille in 2020/21, particularly in the Europa League.

He's scored hat-tricks against both AC Milan and Sparta Prague this season, as well as contributing three goals and two assists in his 10 Ligue 1 appearances.

Yazici is a serious talent, but Arsenal should probably be a tad wary of buying an attacking player from Lille so soon after their Nicolas Pepe mishap...

