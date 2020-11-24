WWE legend Chris Jericho has confirmed he's open to facing Mike Tyson in a boxing match.

The AEW star has already come face-to-face with Iron Mike inside the wrestling ring this year and has now questioned 'how bad' taking a real punch could be.

Back in May, the iconic boxer made an appearance on Dynamite, sparking a mass brawl involving a number of AEW stars including, of course, Jericho.

Strangely, nothing more came of that appearance but 'Le Champion' has confirmed he's very open to a crossover bout.

In fact, it was a plan that was discussed at the time.

"Earlier this year, we had the little confrontation with Tyson, which may or may not still happen again," he said on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

"Who knows really, but [at the time] they said, 'Mike really wants to do something. What would you be up [for it too]?'

"I said, 'Whatever. Let's do a match. You want to do a boxing match? I'll box Mike Tyson.

"How bad can I get beat up by Mike Tyson that's worse than taking stiff shots from all these guys that I've been beaten up by over the years? You can hit me and I'm fine."

We love the confidence, Chris.

But let's not forget, Y2J has actually taken a punch from Tyson before, during his run with WWE.

The boxing star appeared as a guest host on Monday Night RAW back in 2010 and flawed Jericho with a single 'knockout punch'.

Y2J has previously admitted that he was 'terrified' taking that hit.

"He barely grazed me, but I felt a wind go by my face. That’s how fast he swung. It was like a 'Swoosh!' Who swings that hard and leaves a vapour trail?!"

He was so fast and so powerful.

It seems like Jericho has had quite the change of heart. The things he's willing to do in the name of entertainment!

