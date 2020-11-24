Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, December 12 and it's safe to say he's looking in great shape ahead of the heavyweight showdown.

This bout, however, has frustrated British boxing fans who are desperate to witness the long-awaited mega-clash between the two biggest stars in heavyweight boxing Joshua and Tyson Fury.

On the face of it, the Pulev fight looks like a mere stepping-stone on the route to the more vaunted bout, but we all know in the heavyweight division complacency creates shocks.

Physique Update

If Joshua’s latest physique update is anything to go by, he isn’t taking the Pulev bout lightly!

Joshua showed off the latest iteration of his sports fitness model calibre physique on his socials, and it's a sight sure to strike fear into those looking to take his world titles.

Joshua is known to have the most impressive physique in the division, and perhaps in boxing. This will have had some benefits in terms of performance, but it has also worked wonders for him financially.

Lucozade, Under Armour and Bulk Powders are amongst the companies he has managed to strike endorsement and sponsorship deals with. These undoubtedly have been in part due to the physique he has achieved over the years.

He has become one of the richest boxers in the world, despite only facing one true heavyweight superstar so far in the shape of Wladimir Klitschko.

Criticism of Joshua’s Training Focus

Joshua has, however, been widely criticised for focusing too much on strength and muscular endurance training, as opposed to refining the weaknesses in his boxing game. This debate was highlighted greatly in the aftermath of his stunning loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

There was a lot of talk in the lead up to the first fight of the physical mismatch between Ruiz and Joshua. Amongst casual fans, the general public and even amongst some experienced boxing commentators and pundits, it was widely argued that someone with the physique of Ruiz could never trouble an athlete with the ridiculous physique of Joshua.

Despite this, flaws were exposed in Joshua’s technical boxing skills, with the superior hand speed, movement, aggression and fighting spirit of Ruiz coming out of top.

Will this bout see Joshua once more receive criticism of an over-reliance on physical prowess, or will the muscle-laden star demolish Pulev on route to a colossal all-British heavyweight clash with Fury?

My money is on Joshua to have worked to cover the chinks in the armour of his technique to put the ghost of Ruiz firmly behind him.

