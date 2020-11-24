2020 has been the craziest year in the history of the world.

A global pandemic has wreaked havoc with every aspect of life with every single person being impacted one way or another.

To some extent, football is an exception.

Ok, we did have a three-month hiatus during the peak of the pandemic and matches are still largely being played inside empty stadiums.

But the show continues both domestically and across Europe.

The decision to continue playing intra-Europe competitions has been questioned.

But the Champions League continues and who are we to complain?

On Tuesday night, Europe’s elite competition will resume for matchday four with all 32 clubs still dreaming of qualification to the knockout stages

One of the tightest groups in the competition at this stage is Group F.

Borussia Dortmund lead the way on six points, with Lazio a point further behind on five. Then comes Club Brugge with one win, one draw and a loss from their opening three matches. Zenit prop up the table with a solitary point.

On Tuesday, Club Brugge travel to Germany to face Dortmund hoping for a better performance than their 3-0 loss to the same opponents two weeks ago.

However, the Belgian side will take to the pitch without striker Emmanuel Dennis.

That’s because the Nigerian forward stormed off the bus when he was told ‘he couldn't sit where he wanted.’

Dennis reportedly couldn’t ‘sit in his favourite seat on the team bus’ and the 23-year-old refused to travel.

How childish can you get?

That’s being reported by Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws with manager Philippe Clement admitting that Dennis was dropped for disciplinary reasons but didn't state the details. He’s now set to be fined by the club.

2020 has just got even crazier.

You may remember Dennis when he scored twice during a Champions League draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last season. He also scored in the victory over Zenit this season.

While Dennis won’t be available tonight, Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko has been named in the squad and could become the youngest player in the Champions League if he features.

