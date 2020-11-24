Eric Bailly has had a tumultuous Man United career.

The Ivorian defender quickly became a fan-favourite after joining the club from Villarreal in 2016.

He played 38 times in the 2016/17 season, helping the Red Devils to three major titles.

However, he has been unable to build on a successful first season in England.

Bailly has suffered from numerous injuries that have curtailed his progress on the pitch.

And it's been the exact same story this year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed last month that Bailly had suffered a muscle tear. It's an injury that has kept Bailly sidelined for United's last seven games.

But Bailly has now gotten over his injury and he has been training with United as they prepare for their game against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday evening.

The 26-year-old has built up a reputation for being extremely rash, which many believe to be the reason why he gets injured so much.

And he showed exactly why people think like that with his actions in training this week.

Footage has emerged of Bailly launching into a challenge on Marcus Rashford while he was in the middle of a rondo.

Fortunately the Englishman was able to get out of the way and avoid contact.

Watch the moment below:

The best part of it all is his teammates' reactions. It was an extremely dangerous challenge yet none of them seem to react to it at all.

Maybe they are just used to Bailly putting in full-blooded tackles in training on a regular basis...

The clip has been widely shared on social media and you can view some of the reaction by Man United fans on Twitter below:

Jesse Lingard is currently self-isolating, so he wasn't part of the training session.

But he wouldn't have been surprised at all to see Bailly going in two-footed ahead of the game.

Speaking in 2018, Lingard revealed named Bailly when asked to name the United player 'who flies into tackles'.

"Marcos Rojo. Actually, do you know what? I'll change that and go for Eric Bailly," he said in response to the question, per the Mirror.

"The first few weeks after he came to the club, he was like 'bam' - two-footed and everything. Seriously, trust me... Eric!"

