Celtic news: Update on Neil Lennon's future

It's been a difficult season for Celtic so far.

While Neil Lennon has brought the club an awful lot of success during his two tenures in charge of the Glasgow giants, they are eleven points off Rangers at the top of the league and have seriously underperformed compared to the last few years.

To that end, the Mail Online have delivered some fresh insight into Lennon's situation at Parkhead.

They claim that, despite growing unrest amongst the club's support, Lennon retains the backing of his bosses and currently has no intention of throwing in the towel despite the current run of results.

Lennon has proven to be a serial winner during his time associated with Celtic so, by way of that logic, it's fairly easy to see as to why the club would back him.

Still, as The Athletic recently reported, the manner of performance has dropped significantly and the idea of resting on any laurels looks rather fanciful given Rangers' impressive form.

Frankly, if Celtic don't improve, their bitter rivals look likely to run away with what could have been their tenth league title in a row.

While - as the old cliche goes - there is a lot of football to be played and plenty of meetings between the two to come, very little about Celtic's season so far suggests they will be able to overturn the current deficit.

Lennon's record does speak for itself but times moves on.

