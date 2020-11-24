Leeds news: One man unlikely to play again for Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is notorious in his desire to keep his squad as small as reasonably possible.

With that in mind, not an awful lot of players left Elland Road over the course of the summer after winning promotion from the Championship, with only a few allowed to leave on a temporary basis.

Among them is a player who Football Insider report is unlikely to play for the Whites ever again.

They claim Bielsa does not believe Laurens De Bock has the sufficient quality to feature in his first-team. Currently on loan with Zulte Waregem, the 28-year-old has never actually played under the Argentine coach and has spent much of the last three seasons away from Yorkshire giants.

Indeed, his current club are said to be willing to make the loan move permanent and are thought to have an option to buy him at the end of the year.

Making twelve appearances for the Belgian side this season, it does look to be his best chance of securing first-team football.

With makeshift left-back Ezgjan Alioski reported by The Athletic to have earned himself a new contract at Elland Road and Stuart Dallas also proving adept at operating at Premier League level, Leeds certainly look covered in the left-back berth.

Never part of the Bielsa story, it does look like the end for De Bock in Yorkshire and it's hard to imagine any one being too upset about the situation.

After all, this is a man who suggested he couldn't wait to leave when he lost his place, so a permanent exit looks to be in the best interest of everyone.

