The FIFA franchise has been a game enjoyed by millions over the past three decades.

But it could be forced to undergo some major changes in the near future.

On Monday evening, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to Twitter to call out EA Sports about using his name and face in FIFA 21.

"Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver. And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me." he wrote.

He then followed that up with a second tweet, writing: "Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years. Time to investigate."

He has the backing of Gareth Bale, who replied to his tweet shortly after.

And Zlatan's agent, Mino Raiola, has also got involved.

The super-agent has claimed he has been annoyed about this for '10 years' and is now threatening legal action.

EA Sports appear to be in massive bother. Two of the biggest footballers in the world, as well as the sport's most famous agent, are ready to take action.

And they could be in even more trouble with the Athletic reporting that thousands of footballers are set to back the trio.

That includes 'a growing number of top players' who believe their likeness is being used without proper consent.

The news comes just days after EA Sports agreed to pay David Beckham £40m across three years to have him on FIFA 21 as an Icon.

It will be intriguing to see how this story develops. The game franchise could soon be unrecognisable should Zlatan, Bale and more get their way.

News Now - Sport News