FIFA 21 has been underwhelming for the Playstation 4 but EA Sports are looking to bounce back with the updated version for the Playstation 5.

The new updates will include improved visuals, such as ball compression when struck and realistic movement of a player’s hair.

It all seems a load of waffle until they touch a point of improving the interaction with fatigued players.

As we all know, fatigue has been an aspect that is often overlooked when playing on FIFA, due to the fact that you could get a decent run of games out of a player before they ever have to be rested or pick up an injury.

However, EA Sports’ plan is to now introduce the new features on the DualSense controller by utilising 'haptic feedback'.

In plain English, this means that the controller now tries to replicate what is happening on your screen, into the palm of your hands.

In FIFA 21’s case, when a fatigued player is on the ball, the triggers on the controller will tighten, meaning it will be harder to score a Gerrard-esque goal. This is not all as EA Sports have claimed:

"From last-ditch goal saving blocks to in-off-the-bar screamers, a new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 with rich and responsive haptic feedback deepens the gameplay experience.

"Sense the impact of shots, passes, and tackles with immersive controller haptics that respond to what happens on the pitch to let you feel the rhythm of the game in your hands.”

This will hopefully give the series a new lease of life as the transition from one generation of consoles to the next now begins.

The new Dualsense controller will have this haptic feedback on other games as well, ranging from changing road surfaces on a racing game, to vibrations and recoil on shooting games.

This new generation of gaming is looking set to be one of the most exciting.

What are your thoughts on the new technology? Comment below with your opinions.

