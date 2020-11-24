Timo Werner’s shocking finishing for Chelsea almost cost them against Rennes in the Champions League.

The German striker missed an absolute sitter early on, just yards out from goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s low cross found Werner right in front of goal but the former RB Leipzig man sent the ball miles over the bar.

It really was a shocking miss and one that takes some explaining.

It didn’t look as though it was going to cost Chelsea as Hudson-Odoi soon put the away side 1-0 ahead thanks to a brilliant assist from Mason Mount.

But, just five minutes from time, Werner’s sitter was made to look even worse as Sehrou Guirassy popped up with a late equaliser.

Werner then had a golden opportunity to win the match for Chelsea but missed yet another sitter. Fortunately for him, Olivier Giroud was on hand to produce a superb header to win the match for his side.

Werner will be very thankful indeed...

Chelsea are now through to the knockout stages of the competition after Sevilla beat Krasnodar late on.

With the number of matches in a short space of time this season, Frank Lampard will be very thankful to see his side progress to the last-16 ahead of the final two fixtures in the group.

He would, of course, liked to have won a bit more convincingly in France but he will be very satisfied indeed to be able to rest players in the coming weeks.

Although he won't be thanking Werner for his finishing.

