Where would Manchester United be without Bruno Fernandes?

The Portuguese midfielder has been absolutely sensational since signing from Sporting Lisbon in January.

He proved to be United's saviour against Newcastle last weekend.

The 26-year-old scored the only of the game from the penalty spot to earn his side all three points.

And he continued his brilliant form as he scored a sensational opener for United against İstanbul Başakşehir on Tuesday evening.

Fernandes was lurking on the edge of a box during a United corner in the seventh minute.

The ball was cleared to him and he lashed an unstoppable first time effort into the roof of the net from outside the box.

What. A. Hit!

And he doubled United's lead 10 minutes later, although it was very different to his first.

Mert Günok made a real hash of an Alex Telles cross. The Turkish goalkeeper should have claimed the ball easily but he could not hold on.

The ball fell to Fernandes who had the easy task of putting the ball into an empty net.

Who thought this man was just a penalty merchant? That's disrespectful to a man that simply can do no wrong.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes has now scored 21 goals and recorded 15 assists in 36 games for United.

That works out at over a goal contribution per-game, which is an absolutely ridiculous tally for a midfielder.

Despite contributing so much to what is not a great United side, Fernandes still has so many doubters for some odd reason.

But if he keeps up this form there's so reason why he can't be in the running for next season's Ballon d'Or.

