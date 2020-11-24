Leeds United have been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League this season.

Marcelo Bielsa managed to win promotion to England's top tier playing an attacking style-of-play.

And, despite the prospect of playing much better sides in the Premier League, he has stayed true to his philosophy.

And it's been a successful season for the west Yorskhire outfit so far.

Leeds are 14th in the table having picked up 11 points in their opening nine games. They are currently seven points above the relegation zone.

Scoring has not been a problem. They have scored 14 goals in the league already, which is more than the likes of Man United and Man City.

Bielsa will probably be looking to strengthen his defence in January rather than his attack.

But, according to 90min.com, the Argentine has the chance to add one of the world's brightest young midfielders to his side.

The publication report that Barcelona have offered Leeds the chance to sign Riqui Puig on loan until the end of the season.

The Catalonian, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, made his debut for Barca in 2018 and has made 16 appearances since then.

He's found first-team opportunities hard to come by under Ronald Koeman, with the Dutchman keen for him to go out on loan and earn experience.

The 21-year-old is highly thought of across Europe.

After a game against AC Milan in 2018, Milan's Brand Ambassador, Daniele Massaro said of Puig, per Goal: "We could be looking at the new Andres Iniesta."

Gennaro Gattuso, AC Milan's manager back then, branded Puig's performance that day as 'spectacular'.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Puig will fit Leeds' possession style-of-play like a glove.

He's a stylish footballer who is technically brilliant and comfortable on the ball.

I'm only speculating but, given he's young and Barcelona are keen to send him out on loan, Leeds probably won't be expected to pay too much of his wages.

That means he won't be much of a risk even if he does fail to acclimatise to English football.

A number of other clubs will be vying for Puig's signature but he could prove to be a brilliant signing if he does end up joining Bielsa at Leeds.

News Now - Sport News