Joe Joyce, also known as ‘Juggernaut’ is a six-foot five-inch British heavyweight with a devastating reach, sum 204cm.

With a total of 11 professional fights, 11 wins and 10 of them coming via KO, Joyce is truly not somebody you would want to mess with.

The ‘Juggernaut’ did not, in fact, turn professional until the relatively ripe age of 31, being 35 now, it is safe to say he hasn’t been sat wasting his time, he’s been busy.

Let’s take a look at some of his more memorable KO’s throughout his relatively short career thus far:

Rudolf Jozio – 16/2/18

A divisive first round display saw Joyce find the knockout punch against the German-based Croatian. Including the referee’s 10-count the fight lasted just three minutes and six seconds. It was a clubbing left jab followed by a cannon of a right over-hand that put to sleep Jozio inside the first.

Donnie Palmer – 17/3/18

Next up is Donnie Palmer, the six-foot ten-inch American was floored with a jaw-rocking overhand to the temple courtesy another devastating right-hand from Joyce. Inside the first-round, after just 38 seconds, Joyce saw his hand get raised in victory once again.

Iago Kiladze – 30/9/18

Joyce dropped Kiladze no less than three times before eventually getting the TKO in the fifth round.

Bermane Stiverne 23/2/19

Questions were seriously starting to be asked by now of a higher profile fight (no disrespect to Stiverne) after the Brit looked to put on a show when he took on the former world champion on the undercard of the James De Gale vs. Chris Eubank Jr blockbuster.

It was mid-way through the sixth round when the referee intervened to stop the fight, it was once again Joyce’s left-hand jab and right-over-hand combo that saw him victorious.

Alexander Ustinov 18/5/19

‘Juggernaut’ put the 6-foot 6-inch brute to bed after his (then) ninth-round consecutive stoppage. Firmly staking his claim for a shot at one of the big-boys…

Is Joyce perhaps the most underrated heavyweight in the division currently?

Based on this evidence, perhaps he is…

