Cristiano Ronaldo made it 15 seasons of Champions League goals with a screamer for Juventus against Ferencvaros.

The Portuguese superstar entered the match against Hungarian opponents having not scored in Europe’s elite competition this season.

And when his side went 1-0 down at home to Ferencvaros, he wouldn’t have been impressed.

In fact, he probably would have been a bit annoyed when goalscorer Myrto Uzuni produced Ronaldo’s famous ’SIUUUUUU’ celebration at the Juventus Stadium.

Uzuni is a very, very brave man.

But his celebration only sparked Ronaldo into life.

That’s because, 15 minutes later, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner got himself on the scoresheet with an absolute screamer.

Ronaldo picked up the ball outside the box, beat a defender and smashed the ball home with his ‘weaker’ left foot.

Interestingly, he didn't perform his traditional celebration.

Ronaldo in the Champions League - name a better combo…

Earlier in the day, Ferencvaros defender Marcel Heister claimed that Ronaldo refused to swap shirts with him two weeks ago because he didn't score during his side's 4-1 victory.

"He seemed to me to be a bit p***ed off and angry," Heister told Goal about the exchange.

"He just waved off disparagingly when asked about [swapping] his shirt.

"Maybe it’s because he didn’t score a goal against us. Or maybe because I took the ball from him when he tried to dribble.

"There was a photograph of it, I posted it on Instagram. It was the most beautiful experience of my life!"

He certainly won't be swapping shirts with Uzuni tonight.

