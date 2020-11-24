Daniel Dubois or better known by his ring-name ‘Dynamite’ or ‘Triple D’ (DDD) is currently one of the hardest hitting punchers within the sport of boxing>

With a 92.9% knock-out-to-win percentage, the Brit has held the British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver, and WBO International heavyweight titles.

Towering at an impressive 6-foot 5 inches tall, Dubois boasts a total record of 15 professional wins, 14 of which have come via KO. In short, Dubois isn’t to be taken lightly, just ask his opponents.

Let’s take a look back at some of his more memorable performances, focusing in on the KO’s, the juicy bits.

Marcus Kelly

A barrage of punches and combos saw the referee put a stop to the fight inside just the first 60-seconds. Albeit, Kelly wasn’t in the best of shape (no disrespect), but what an emphatic win it turned out to be for a (then) 19-year-old Dubois.

Blaise Mendouo

Dubois showed little mercy when he came up against Blaise Mendouo, bulldozing through his opponent in just his second pro-fight, delivering a heavy shower of devastating punches.

David Howe

Another knockout in the bag for Dubois after decisively putting David Howe away inside just 40-seconds. It was experience vs. youth in this contest, and in this instance, youth prevailed.

Mauricio Barragan

This time, KO in the second. Stepping in at relatively short notice, Barragan was faced with the task of taking on the youthful prospect in Dubois, despite his efforts, came up short.

AJ Carter

No match for Dubois, Carter gets knocked-out, cold!

The referee was forced to wave-off the fight just 48-seconds into the contest and shortly after signalled the paramedics to enter the ring due to the severity of the blow dealt by ‘Dynamite’



Perhaps another dark horse in the current heavyweight division and certainly one to watch, still, at just 23-years-old, the world is his oyster.

News Now - Sport News