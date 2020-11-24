Boxing icon George Foreman has called Mike Tyson’s comeback fight 'temporary insanity' from the heavyweight.

Tyson, at 54-years young turns his attention to Saturday night, where he is set to face Roy Jones Jr. in a high-profile exhibition bout between two of the greatest boxers the sport has ever seen.

While both men are well into their 50’s, that has not stopped Tyson training harder than ever before to come back in fighting shape.

Throughout the build-up to this fight, we have seen training footage from both camps; it is safe to say neither man seems to have lost their edge. Both competitors have taken this comeback extremely seriously.

Given the pair’s incredible pedigrees, it is of course Tyson the fans will be keeping a close eye on due to the fame, celebrity, controversy, as well as everything else that comes with it has followed ‘Iron Mike’ his entire career.

Although Jones Jr has been relatively active these last few years, Tyson hasn’t fought in over 15.

Ahead of the fight, many names of the sport have waded in and given their thoughts. George Foreman was no exception; speaking to Yahoo! Sports, Foreman stated:

“It’s temporary insanity. I liken it to a guy who wants to get on a boat and go out to sea. It seems like so much fun, so peaceful, so he wants to get out there and do it.

"Then he gets out there and the big waves start coming and the sea is rough and it’s raining and the wind is blowing and he asks himself, ‘Lord, why did I ever do this?’

“It’s happened to so many of us. And you realise you should have stayed home on the dry land where everything is nice and safe.

"The thing that is hard when you start to think of coming back, you remember what you could do back in the day. But you have to reclaim that hardness you once had and the timing.

"That’s what you lose after so many years away and it’s so hard to get back.”

Foreman obviously doesn’t think this is a good idea, however, perhaps we’ll find out come Saturday night.

