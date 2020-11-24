Pundit absolutely baffled by Celtic woes

Celtic are struggling this season.

Neil Lennon’s side are, of course, expected to win the Scottish Premiership title every single season.

And for the last nine seasons, they have done exactly that; this season they are aiming for their 10th successive title victory, a genuinely historic feat.

But their start has been nothing short of abysmal by their standards.

They have only lost once in the league – to Rangers, sickeningly – but they have drawn three games too and now sit 11 points behind the Gers in second.

Celtic do have two games in hand, but winning them both would still take them five points behind the leaders.

Lennon’s side are also bottom of their Europa League group, having lost 3-1 to AC Milan and 4-1 to Sparta Prague; they also drew 2-2 with French club Lille.

And former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has been left agog at Celtic’s genuinely abysmal start to the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, when asked what had gone wrong at Celtic Park, he said: “I don’t know, there seems to be a problem. I don’t know how it’s happened but they’ve been on a shocking run.

“From back to front they’ve not done well. Edouard’s not scoring as many goals as he used to, obviously Leigh Griffiths is coming off the bench, injury-wise they’ve had problems, Shane Duffy coming in, it’s not quite worked.

“I don’t know, there just doesn’t seem to be that togetherness that they’ve had for years. I don’t know whether it’s a coming to the end, if you want, going through a transition period and the squad’s trying to change or evolve, I don’t know but I just can’t put my finger on it.

“These are opponents that Celtic, in previous seasons, would go and blow away, and even the European game against Sparta Prague where they were shocking, it was a real bad performance, that would never have happened a few seasons ago.

“It’s a difficult one, there’s nothing really that can put my finger on but things just don’t seem to be clicking at the moment. Lennon is now starting to question the players and if their heads are on at the moment, are they together? So it’s not a great period of time for them at the moment.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Celtic might have to make a change here.

They have had Lennon in charge since February of 2019 but he knows the club inside out; he was also in charge between 2010 and 2014.

So he will know better than anyone that the start to the season just has not been acceptable.

One has to think that, if Celtic drop points in their games in hand, the title race could well be over before Christmas.

Making a change, binning Lennon off and freshening up the atmosphere at Celtic Park feels like the best option at this point.

Otherwise, they risk falling even further off the pace.

