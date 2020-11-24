Arsenal and Spurs facing battle to sign impressive 20 y/o

Dominik Szoboszlai has been winning admirers from across Europe.

The RB Salzburg star is only 20 but he is already a key player for the club, making 75 appearances in total.

This season, he has scored five goals in 14 games in all competitions and also registered nine assists.

Those numbers include two goals in the Champions League, one against Lokomotiv Moscow and one against Atletico Madrid.

He is also emerging as a key player for his country, winning 12 caps for Hungary and scoring in the European Championship qualifying play-off final against Iceland, in a 2-1 win for his side.

And it seems that a number of top clubs have had their ears pricked by the displays from the versatile star, who can play on the left flank and in central midfield.

Football Insider reports that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in snapping Szoboszlai up.

Spurs are said to have entered the race recently, while the Gunners, per the outlet, have made a number of bids for the player.

However, they are both now facing rival interest from the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig are said to be working to beat the two north London sides to Szoboszlai, and have hatched a unique plan to get the deal over the line.

They want to agree a deal to sign him in the January transfer window only to loan him back to the Austrian side.

He is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt and, of course, Leipzig and Salzburg have a significant common interest; they are both funded by the same company: Red Bull.

That could give Leipzig a significant advantage, given that the likes of Hee-chan Hwang, Peter Gulacsi, Konrad Laimer, Naby Keita, and Amadou Haidara have previously swapped Salzburg for Leipzig.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

If Spurs and Arsenal really want to sign Szoboszlai, they will need to act quickly.

The relationship between Leipzig and Salzburg makes it remarkably unlikely that Arsenal and Spurs will get a look-in, should the German club decide to match the Austrian side’s asking price.

This is a top player in the making, though, and he would thrive in the Premier League.

He is a remarkably talented star and one has to think that the likely outcome here is thus: Szoboszlai moves to Leipzig for a significant fee, spends a couple of seasons thriving in the Bundesliga, and is then sold on for an eye-watering profit.

Spurs and Arsenal may be doomed in their pursuits.

